New Hope for Liberation of Armenia, Let’s clap for the sake of the Homeland, for the sake of geographical Armenia,

Dear compatriots:

Today, all of us in Armenia and in all the Armenian communities of the world, big or small, are facing a dangerous existential border and the catastrophic danger of losing our statehood.

And the main culprit of all this is Armenia’s Turk-centered authorities.

I have foreseen this catastrophic situation and fought against this government to the fullest since the day these scoundrels were brought to power.

It was in April 2018…

Today, unfortunately, our tragic losses continue, and these continue to remain in power.

For five years I have fought relentlessly against this destructive group, not discriminating between the battle platforms.

We all see that some have collapsed over time, some have stopped the struggle for various reasons, and some have left the struggle altogether.

This is their decision.

I have not stopped and will continue the struggle since 2018 and together we will achieve victory because we will act for our state and statehood, national unity and safe, dignified Armenia.

I announce the Armenian National Front nationwide movement and join the appeal of former RA Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan.

Dear compatriots, we must all first, unite, erase the black and white that oppose our people and raise our tricolor.

Let’s clap for the sake of the Homeland, for the sake of geographical Armenia, real peace, for dignified Armenia and national awakening and rebirth, for our victory and our faith.

Way to go lord.

