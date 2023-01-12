Los Angeles: TAKE URGENT ACTION NOW: SaveArtsakh.org Online Advocacy Campaign Launched

by Pan Armenian Council

For Immediate Release:

TAKE URGENT ACTION NOW:SaveArtsakh.org Online Advocacy Campaign Launched by Pan Armenian Council

As 120,000 Armenians in Artsakh enter their second month of a cruel and illegal blockade by Azerbaijan, the Pan-Armenian Council of the Western Region (PAC-WUSA) has launched an online advocacy campaign that allows concerned advocates to call the White Houseand email President Biden urging him to take immediate action to end the crisis, open and secure the Lachin Corridor, and send urgent humanitarian aid.

The website, SaveArtsakh.org, allows users to quickly and easily contact members of the Biden Administration with a succinct and clear message demanding urgent U.S. action by:

1. Condemning Azerbaijan’s genocidal campaign against the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh and demanding the immediate re-opening of the Lachin Corridor;

2. Delivering $100 million in USAID humanitarian assistance to Nagorno Karabakh through the Lachin Corridor to ensure the survival of the 120,000 civilians who have been blockaded since December 12, 2022;

3. Sending a high-level fact-finding delegation to the Lachin Corridor to accurately document and report on the crisis;

4. Immediately halting all U.S. military assistance to Azerbaijan in light of the illegal humanitarian blockade imposed on the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, consistent with Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act;

5. Sanctioning members of the Aliyev regime under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act for ongoing war crimes and crimes against humanity perpetrated by the Aliyev regime;

6. Introducing a UN Security Council resolution to establish a United Nations Mission in Nagorno Karabakh (UNMINK) consisting of 5,000 military personnel representing at least two Permanent Member States of the UN Security Council.

The PAC-WUSA urges all community members and advocates to immediately contact the White House to end this humanitarian crisis and hold Azerbaijan accountable. The lives of 120,000 innocent civilians are at stake and action is needed now.

SaveArtsakh.org

The Pan-Armenian Council of the Western United States of America was founded in Burbank, California in 2019 and is comprised of 25 of the largest religious, political, cultural and professional organizations leading the Armenian community. Through the Council, these entities strive to fulfill the organization’s mission statement, which is to implement and realize projects of a pan-community nature; to encourage and assist projects which advance the collective interests and the rights of Armenian communities across the Western United States; to undertake steps to resist actions and efforts which are contrary to the collective interests and rights of Armenians; to gather and apply the Armenian community’s resources for the benefit of the community’s interests as well as the welfare of the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh; to always be mindful of the collective health and protection of the Armenian community.

