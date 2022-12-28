Despite the political controversy, leaders of leading France parties jointly appealed to President Macron, asking to guarantee Artsakh’s and Armenia’s security,

in particular, to renovate Stepanakert airport, provide Air security with Nagorno-Karabakh and file a lawsuit to the International Criminal Court with the prospect of sending an international peacekeeping force by the UN Security Council. The letter was published on authorized “Le Monde” in the magazine. “Azerbaijani’s actions are no longer acceptable. In any other circumstances, they would interfere with France. A friendly nation is in danger, “Our dear little ally Armenia,” as George Clemenson said. Mr. President, you are in force today one of the injustices to prevent history from repeating itself. You can prove to the international community today that France great and true to world values, its own moral duty, and honor. Mr. President, you may finally prove to all our compatriots that France is free, can be rid of political or economic short-term strategies ts and defend its humanist ideals, which are the foundation of our nation”.

