Israel wants to repeat the destruction of Artsakh in Gaza, with more brutal and anti-human methods

Just two weeks after Artsakh was depopulated by Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan’s ally and arms supplier, Israel, is trying to repeat the same in the Gaza Strip, with even more brutal and anti-human methods.

The occasion and reason are the same: fight against terrorists and terrorism. Azerbaijan also announced on September 19 that it is starting an anti-terrorist operation in Artsakh, because an Azerbaijani soldier was allegedly killed by a mine explosion. The Israeli army is destroying the cities and villages of Gaza, because the Hamas militants had penetrated into the territory of Israel and killed hundreds of civilians and soldiers, and captured more than a hundred people. If Hamas is a terrorist organization and does not hide that it uses terrorist methods of struggle, then Israel, destroying Palestinian villages and cities, turns into a terrorist state. Claims that the Israeli army is striking Hamas military camps or headquarters have nothing to do with reality. The circulating videos show

Just as Azerbaijan blockaded Artsakh for more than 9 months, blocking the supply of food and essential goods to Artsakh, depriving it of gas supply and partly electricity supply, in the same way Israel blockaded the Gaza Strip, cutting off even the water supply. Israeli Defense Minister Yoava Galant justified his country’s policy as follows. “There will be no electricity, food, fuel. we are fighting against humanoid animals and will act accordingly.” Unlike Artsakh, where 100-120 thousand people lived, the population of the Gaza Strip exceeds 2 million, unlike Artsakh, whose agriculture could provide at least a part of the food demand of the people of Artsakh, and had its own sources of water supply.

They can say that the Palestinians are to blame for the created situation, and they should also bear the responsibility for further developments, or, as it is customary to say. “Israel has the right to self-defense” and the Palestinians are deprived of any right. First of all, the Palestinians did not start this conflict – this conflict has been going on for more than a century, since the time when the Jews decided to return to the Promised Land and re-establish their state. At first, with money, and after the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948, with weapons and violence, the Jews tore off the territories belonging to the Palestinians piece by piece and annexed them to their state. On the other hand, it is hard to believe the claims of Israeli officials that these Palestinian strikes were a surprise to them. and Israeli intelligence, reputed to be one of the best in the world, was unaware of the planned attack. Even if we consider that it was really a surprise, all the same, Israel will use it to the maximum to solve two important problems.

The first is the final closure of the Gaza issue. It seems that Israel has set the task of partially destroying the Palestinian population of the Gaza Strip and displacing the rest and annexing it to Israel. It is possible that as a result of the blockade, hunger and thirst, humanitarian disaster and continuous bombings, Israel will reach the point where the Palestinians, having no other choice but to die of hunger and thirst, will turn to Egypt to open a humanitarian corridor and receive those who will survive after the Israeli bombings. : Even the most resistant and ready-to-fight nations break at some point, Artsakh and the people of Artsakh are a vivid example of this. Hunger and thirst can break any hero, at least killing him.

In addition to the occupation of another territory, Israel is solving a much more important problem, bringing the Israeli society out of the sense of comfort and tranquility. When the first Jews returned to Palestine and established their settlements, they had to enter into daily confrontation with the Arabs and be personally responsible for their own safety and right to life. The current Israeli society has degraded in that sense, believing that their technological progress has left others, especially the Palestinians, so far behind that the robots and computer programs they have created can ensure their safety, and they can enjoy the pleasures of life without any fear of backwardness and from the remaining Palestinians at the pre-human level. This attack by Hamas shocked Israeli society, showing that the security of the state and the nation continues to be under attack, and security and defense are everyone’s business. Even the destruction of the Palestinian identity in the Gaza Strip cannot bring perfect peace and security, on the contrary, it will increase tensions and challenges, Israel will continue to be in a hostile environment, and for that everyone, from the military to civilians, must be ready to face these challenges.

This is exactly the opposite of the policy pursued by Pashinyan, who endlessly preaches and implements a policy of refraining from confrontation and meeting all the demands of the enemy. If, by some misunderstanding, Pashinyan had found himself in the position of the head of the state of Israel, he would have been shot long ago, just as the then president of Israel Yitzhak Rabin was shot dead in 1995, only because the right-wing extremists accused him of signing the “Oslo Agreement” and thus recognizing Palestinian autonomy. : Rabin wanted to bring peace to his people by recognizing the right of Palestinians to live alongside Jews. Although the comparison with Yitzhak Rabin is not very appropriate, since he was the hero of the Six Day War in 1967, because under his command the Israeli army defeated Egypt,

Israel can be proud that it is so strong and has such international support that it can bomb Gaza with impunity, that it can leave millions of people, most of them children and women, without food and water, calling them “human-like animals” with whom can be done as desired. But is this the meaning of the existence of the state of Israel, to show the world that there is no right to justice, that only the right to force works, did the Jews declare themselves the chosen people of God, only to kill children, women and the elderly, and that is their divine mission. A nation that itself has been subject to deportation, persecution and genocide for centuries and millennia, now allows the state it created to commit the same crimes, being sure of its impunity.

