“I will take the flag and carry it forward if the people have woken up.” details from the closed meeting

The meeting between the second president of RA Robert Kocharyan and the citizens started in the “Moscow” cinema.

It should be noted that the meeting was organized at the request of citizens, it is closed for coverage, and journalists are not allowed to enter the hall. Kocharyan entered the building from the back entrance of the cinema. Aram Vardevanyan, Agnesa Khamoyan, Anna Grigoryan are also participating in the meeting. His son, Levon Kocharyan, who promised to initiate this meeting, is also present at the meeting. Although the meeting is closed for coverage, we still managed to get some details from the inside. One of the citizens asked Kocharyan when the second president is going to return, lead the people and finally get the country out of this difficult situation.

“You say that I should become a leader again, let’s move forward. But what you say, I’m not sure that reflects the real picture, ie whether everyone is of the same opinion or not. If it is really so, then yes, it is my time, I have to take the flag and carry it forward,” answered Kocharyan, adding, however, that at the moment he does not have a clear assessment of how the entire nation is disposed of.

“Do you understand that if I make a mistake in these assessments, we will have another failure, and then you will all tell me why it happened like this? You will tell me later: You were the leader, you should not be guided by emotions. If that assessment is correct, that the people have woken up, then yes, we will start, we will start with a completely different pace and with different slogans,” he added.