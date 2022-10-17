I was asked by the government not to criticize the illegal presence of Azerbaijani armed services. Arman Tatoyan

For the first time, I have spoken about the fact that in fact, the Government demanded that I do not criticize the illegal presence of Azerbaijani armed services near our villages and on the roads

“For the first time, I spoke about the fact that I was actually asked by the Government not to criticize the illegal presence of Azerbaijani armed servicemen who appeared near our villages and on the roads immediately after the war, including the posted signs and the presence of Azerbaijani armed servicemen, their actions, or the proposed alternative was: work only in writing and do not publish anything.

The reason was stated that it has nothing to do with human rights, and then my statements towards the authorities cause citizens’ dissatisfaction and the opposition uses this information. “Punishment” was the initiative to forcibly take about 90% of our staff’s cars so that we could not go to the border settlements.

Naturally, my answer was negative… After that, I had to call a press conference and appeal for public support (the conference was also dedicated to the Government’s initiative to deprive of financial independence).

Many irresponsible statements and actions of high-ranking officials representing the political power of Armenia are one of the main threats to the security of Armenia and Artsakh.

In the interview, we touched on a number of important issues that have been actively discussed in society lately.”