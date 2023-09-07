How Nikol Pashinyan Turn Armenian Nation into “Tower of Babel” Բաբելյան աշտարակը



Pashinyan sent the Armenian narrative into a tailspin reminiscent of the “Tower of Babel” Բաբելյան աշտարակը a metaphor to depict instances where communication disintegrates into chaos. While attempting to separate Artsakh from Armenia, Pashinyan in Diaspora caused divisions within two of the most prominent Armenian political parties, ARF, and the more active and large organizations such as ANCA-WR. Pashinyan Already separated Artsakh from Armenia, now under siege by Azerbaijan. never mind the rifts among families and friends who no longer communicate due to the influence of Pashinyan’s divisive rhetoric.”What more damage can Pashinyan possibly do?

