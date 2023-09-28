“Gagrule.net Urges Armenian Authorities to Detain Pashinyan and Initiate a Military Tribunal Trial.” Enemy Collaborator

There are compelling justifications for Pashinyan’s resignation, primarily stemming from the loss of Artsakh during his tenure due to both his actions and inactions. Each day Pashinyan remains in power poses a grave threat to Armenia’s future.

He bears responsibility for mishandling Armenia’s foreign and Karabakh policies through his populist rhetoric, lack of strategic direction, and absence of a clear vision. Pashinyan’s policies have resulted in the most significant tragedy for the Armenian people since 1915.

Western supporters of Armenia and Artsakh have failed to fulfill their commitments, a foreseeable outcome for seasoned politicians, but not for Pashinyan and his Civil Contract party.

Azerbaijan has now crossed all of the West’s established boundaries without encountering any sanctions directed at its government entities or officials. Assigning blame to Putin, Aliyev, Erdogan, or others is inconsequential. As an Armenian citizen, I can only hold my government accountable for mishandling every aspect of this situation.

