In 2004, Hungary committed a dual offense by extraditing an Armenian individual to Azerbaijan. This person, who was an Azerbaijani army officer, had brutally killed a sleeping Armenian colleague in Budapest.

During his visit to Armenia on Friday to solidify bilateral relations, Hungary’s foreign minister did not refute allegations that Hungary obstructed a collective condemnation of Azerbaijan’s recent military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh by European Union member states.

This conduct is characteristic of the current Armenian government, which is often criticized for its perceived corruption and for maintaining friendly relations with countries that are considered adversaries of Armenia, such as Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Hungary.

Szijjarto’s visit came one month after the Azerbaijani offensive that restored Baku’s full control over Karabakh and forced its entire ethnic Armenian population to flee to Armenia.

