Edgar Ghazaryan, Ararat Mirzoyan can be successful only in cleaning his mother-in-law’s house with a vacuum cleaner.

Yesterday, the “Hayakve” initiative announced the start of the signature collection. The process of collecting signatures began in the Kentron administrative district building. And although the members of the initiative have 60 days to collect 50,000 signatures, according to our information, they have decided to provide this amount within the first week. Edgar Ghazaryan,

former head of the staff of the CC, and former ambassador, was also at the center district administration. We asked him a few questions. – You also joined the “Hayakve” initiative. Why did the issue of criminalizing calls to recognize Artsakh as part of another state become so relevant today? – Everything is obvious. This problem is so mature that it is difficult not to talk about it. Our country is ruled by a person who violates the legal foundations of our state, namely the Declaration of Independence of the Republic of Armenia and the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan’s theses, approaches and ideas contradict the legislation of the Republic of Armenia, therefore, it is necessary to criminalize the speech that contradicts the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence of our country. It is very symbolic that this initiative is implemented not by the initiative of the opposition deputies, but by a civil initiative. The “Hayakve” initiative was created, which at this stage envisages 50,000 signatures, as a result of which the project will enter the National Assembly for discussion. – Will a government that talks about recognizing the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, a government that does not miss an opportunity to congratulate the president of Turkey and greet the heads of enemy states, allow such a pro-Armenian initiative to be implemented? – These people are not the owners of the power, the people are the owners of the power, so the people decide through whose government and how, what initiative should be implemented. The people who occupy some positions today are just public servants who are obliged to provide quality and efficient services to our society. Obviously, it doesn’t work for them.

“Hayakve” is a set of general ideas that one should not wait for the favor of the so-called authorities, but use the opportunity to throw them out of their positions. – Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is negotiating with his counterpart in Washington these days, no one is aware of what they are negotiating, at least we don’t know the details. In your opinion, what is Mirzoyan negotiating? – Weeks ago, Nikol Pashinyan in turn announced in Prague that the reason for the failed negotiations is that Ilham Aliyev is not ready to recognize the territorial integrity of Armenia. One of the deputy ministers of foreign affairs also stated that there are no common sides with the Azerbaijani side at the moment. Today there is no talk of negotiations, because there are no successes, and there is no need to expect successes. Expecting diplomatic success from Ararat Mirzoyan is a fantasy. Ararat Mirzoyan may be successful in vacuuming his mother-in-law’s house, but not in diplomacy. He may be successful in choosing metlakh for his new mansion, in choosing kovrolite, which wall should have what color, etc., etc., but that person cannot have any success in diplomacy. They should be kicked out of power by bringing to power people who can make decisions in the interests of the Armenian people and the Armenian states. “Hraparak Daily”

