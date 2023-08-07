Disgrace Pashinyan Hated by the Population protected by Hundreds of bodyguards,

Mher Mkrtchyan’s famous statement. Don’t touch my city, I tell God.

Scientists and psychologists can add a chapter or two from “The Horror of Falling” or “How to Overcome Fear” to their professional works, also advising Nikol Pashinyan, his wife, President Vahagn Khachatryan, and Alen Simonyan on how to practically overcome the fear of going out into the world. fear, without wasting state budget funds, of course.

This disgrace took place yesterday evening in the streets of Gyumri, after the opening ceremony of the Pan-Armenian Games. Accompanied by hundreds of bodyguards, security guards, and policemen, they allegedly walk into the palaces of Gyumri… Laughter, laughter, fun, joy… Probably, he was afraid not only of the people of Gyumri but also of tourists, athletes who came to participate in the games, stray dogs of Gyumri, Mher Mkrtchyan, Avetik From the souls of Isahakyan and other powerful Gyumri…

As you know, at the time of Pashinyan’s speech yesterday, as a sign of protest, the crowd left the stadium en masse, leaving empty seats as spectators. At night in Gyumri, accompanied by hundreds of bodyguards, they, of course, tried to stage a high mood by walking around with a face that contained applause and laughter, demanding an answer, drying Aliyev on the spot, as if they were not at all worried not only about the protest action but also about the citizens. and from the disdain of the guests from the diaspora, but also from the step of Gor Muradyan, a participant of the Pan-Armenian Games, a native of Artsakh, a participant in the 44-day war, who approached the tribune where Pashinyan, his wife, Allen, Vahagn Khachatryan, Ishkhan Zakaryan, who adapts to all authorities, and found out “Traitor” poster with text. The police, of course, immediately removed the boy from the stadium, but no policeman, sniper-samurai or bodyguard, or fear catcher can drive out the fear and terror in their hearts… One of the people of Gyumri, seeing this disgrace, reminded us of Mher Mkrtchyan’s famous statement. Don’t touch my city, I tell God.

