Edik Andreasyan

Detached from Armenian reality, Pashinyan has become meat for two dogs.

The fight for Armenia has started, and Pashinyan is in the middle, he doesn’t know what to give in to so that they leave him alone. Politics is left in the corner. Now everyone is speaking openly: you will give Zangezur, you will give half of Sevan, you will give Jermuk, Vardenis, Vaik and a part of Ararat Marz, the land connection with “Nakhchivan” (what a corridor, what a thing, dear boy) will be secured. : On the other hand, they say, “Dear Ararat Mirzoyan, it’s good that you’re complaining, but as soon as you have free time, you’ll come and we’ll tell you which one is next.” Don’t blame us for your trouble either. You brought the ordeal on yourself. You destroyed the CSTO, you incited the 44-day war with your stupid mind, you gave Hadrut and Shushi, you fled from Karvachar, you ceded territories from Armenia,

So, dear Nikol, get up now, let the Turk clap and you dance… The Turk has entered the still village: this mountain is mine, this tree is mine, who came and took over secretly… Oh you, Nikol, hey… Nikol… Well, give it, Mr. Pashinyan, can you not give it? Levon Ter-Petrosyan would say: you are a boy, keep it. 29 thousand 800 square kilometers… Where is it written? In student textbooks? So where are the borders? Who should you draw? Google map? Hey-hey… It’s good that Yerevan and Kotayk region leave you. They will put the name of Ellar autonomous Sanjak, and go live with the Turk. Or invest 150,000 dollars and we will give you citizenship. Dear Nikol, you will gather your oligarchs, make those investments, and they will give you Turkish citizenship in your country.

Otherwise, you will rely on the “nearby” abroad: Canada, France, USA, Rostov Region, Nizhny Novgorod. If you behave well, you might even be appointed temporary warden of Ellar. Your smile will be happy too… It doesn’t look bad, huh?

Well, let’s leave this nightmare aside. We are few, but they call us Armenians. It’s okay that we have degenerated a bit, but we are Hayk’s generation, right? So we have to stand firmly on our rocks and resist, not to fall into this all-consuming whirlpool. Davit from Sassoon did not call Biden, Macron, or, especially, Charles Michel. He went and tore off huge boulders, as if he had lost his mind, stacked them on top of each other and announced that our house will be built for you… It’s not GPS… We must become a Nation-David, dear Armenians, let’s go back to back, so that whoever enters our house will not think that there are people in the house. there is none. We will become the dog of our house, we will gnash our teeth at the snakes that crawl into our house.

Ter-Petrosyan says: let’s unite around Nikol. No, papi dear, can you imagine if Sassoon would unite around Zran Vergo? We need a little different qualities, I think. If David is not found, an Uncle Toros will be found among us, a wise old woman, a Dzenov Ohan… Alternatively, after Tsran Vergo or Kaj Nazar, who, in addition to all that, are also Left Lanterns, where should we go? At least brave Nazar was lucky… Nikol doesn’t have that either, hen, he has become meat in the mouths of two dogs, they tear him apart as they can. If only he is devoured, hell, the earth is also devoured by dogs smelling blood.

Nicole has to leave in a hurry. That character is not for us. He is dangerous, he loves his seat, he is ready to sign the anti-constitutional paper you want, bring it, confirm it by force and make us all face the “historical” fact. Who should oppose: KP-Shnikik’s National Assembly or Safaryan Seda’s SD? And maybe Andreasyan Karen’s State Prosecutor’s Office and Anna Vardapetyan’s Prosecutor’s Office? We have NSS and police… Can they oppose, hold his hand or himself so that he does not sign? And Nikol is such a swindler that he will easily bypass all those “obstacles” and will handle the matter in the hands of the people. What if he held a referendum and the people voted in favor of the final capitulation of Armenia? Everyone knows this flat reasoning, right… Just so the exes don’t come back. And that’s how they will go and say “yes” to that agreement of quick destruction.

Now they say that if Nikol leaves, or if they are removed, a war will start. There is no such thing.

Believe me, Nikol has as much to do with the war as Armenia has to do with the price of gasoline. There is a global market for both oil and war. You just don’t have to stick your finger into the war hive and stir it up. Go, agree on some things with Aliyev, destroy the CSTO, mock the CIS, fly in the face of Putin and Lavrov and one more thing: bring international observers, play the congressman’s game, enter into alliances with NATO, leaving the support of Aryan Persia, Macron to fall behind the interview, or democracy… But Aliyev shot and came forward… By the way, it’s worth wondering whether the observers brought body armor and helmets with them, or whether they got up and came in T-shirts and panties. Don’t forget to give strawberries, strawberries… Those people, 40 people, will observe our 1000-kilometer border with Azerbaijan for 2 months. And see if they manage to find that limit,

Edik Andreasyan