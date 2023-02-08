Dendias: “Greece is trying to help Syria, human suffering has no sanctions”

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias made it clear that Greece will do everything it can to help the people of Syria, who have been suffering immensely by Monday’s deadly earthquake.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has contacted the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and the United Nations, as announced by the head of Greek diplomacy.

In a video message on Twitter, Nikos Dendias wrote:

“Apart from Turkey, to which Greece has expressed its grief and offered assistance, the earthquake has also affected Syria, which regardless of sanctions against the regime, Greece is trying to help.

“Human suffering has no borders, it faces no sanctions.”

