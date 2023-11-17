BREAKING: The International Court of Justice of the United Nations orders provisional measures against Azerbaijan. Armenia submitted the claim on September 28, during the forced displacement of Armenians from Artsakh.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry already commented on the verdict, stating “We commit ourselves to fulfill these commitments and focus on building a peaceful and prosperous region.” According to the verdict, Azerbaijan is obligated to ensure the safe, unimpeded, and expeditious return of the persons who have left Artsakh after 19 September 2023 and who wish to return to Artsakh.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan is mandated to ensure a safe and swift departure for those who opted to remain in Artsakh after the forced displacement and now wish to leave. Azerbaijan is tasked with safeguarding individuals who choose to stay in Artsakh post-September 19, 2023, or return, ensuring their freedom from coercion or threats. The decision necessitates Azerbaijan to comply with its obligations outlined in the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

This involves safeguarding registration, identity, and property documents, acknowledging them as foundational in administrative and legislative practices. Azerbaijan must submit a report to the Court within 8 weeks of the decision being published. This report should outline the planned measures for carrying out these temporary directives. This legal action falls under the ‘Armenia vs. Azerbaijan’ case based on the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

READ HERE: the full text of the #ICJ Order indicating provisional measures in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (#Armenia v. #Azerbaijan) https://t.co/n008RsIsJV pic.twitter.com/XI97moyVs8 — CIJ_ICJ (@CIJ_ICJ) November 17, 2023

