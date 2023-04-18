Breaking News: Pashinyan’s last nail on the Armenian coffin… A Mega Capitulation Video

“Peace is possible if we clearly state in all our int relations that we recognize as the Republic of #Armenia the territory of 29 800 sq km, rather the territory of the Armenian SSR and we do not and will never have territorial claims to any of the countries…” –

If this is not done, Pashinyan believes, then no one will allow #Armenia to develop, will not accept the fact that Armenia is developing and strengthening, because they will think that it is directed against them – to expand Armenian territory.

In these circumstances, according to Pashinyan, the issue of the very existence of the Armenian state will be on the agenda of other countries.

In parallel, Pashinyan stated that after the 44-day war in #NagornoKarabakh, #Azerbaijan is in euphoria and seeks to get more, and perhaps – everything.

