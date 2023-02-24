Breaking News: A completely organic online Diaspora-initiated open letter addressed to Nikol Pashinyan http://NikolGo.com

A completely organic online Diaspora-initiated open letter addressed to Nikol Pashinyan, demanding his resignation has been launched. The letter is open to all those who agree with its content to sign on. Visit http://NikolGo.com to read and sign the letter.

Prime Minister Pashinyan:

We, the undersigned, operate in the Diaspora, but day in and day out we toil for Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenian Cause. We are firm believers in Armenia – Artsakh – Diaspora trinity of national power; and view the three together as the nation of Armenia.

In the last two years and four months, our nation has lost a generation in war, 72% of Artsakh (25% war losses, remaining surrendered) and an estimated 140 square kilometers of sovereign Armenia – at least 40 of which was lost without resistance – the death of hundreds of soldiers during the September 2022 Azerbaijani attack (war), an unknown number of illegally held POWs in Baku, and currently a genocidal blockade of what remains of Artsakh.

Mr. Pashinyan, your election program as well as your government’s plan, approved by the National Assembly after your June 2021 re-election, dually committed Armenia to the pursuit of Artsakh’s right to self-determination (and return of Hadrut and Shushi). This fundamental right, guaranteed by international law, is the path to keeping Artsakh Armenian and key to restraining the genocidal aspirations of Azerbaijan and Turkey. However, you have backtracked on this critical point and your narrative, both publicly and in your negotiations around a peace treaty, have relinquished Armenia’s decades long pursuit of Artsakh’s right to self-determination.

These two points alone, without addressing the rapid degradation of democracy in Armenia under your watch, the neglected conditions of our soldiers even at the most vulnerable positions facing the enemy – most recently increasing the soldier death toll under your chief command by 15 – are sufficient for us, as Diasporans to demand your immediate resignation as prime minister of the Republic of Armenia.

You have given yourself and your government far broader rights and powers then what the standing Constitution of the Republic of Armenia affords a prime minister. The ramifications of your actions adversely impact not just Armenia and Artsakh, but the entire Armenian nation. Therefore, we give ourselves the right to put forth a demand for your immediate resignation.

Simultaneously, we refrain from proposing a replacement as we honor the political processes outlined by the Constitution and Electoral Code of the Republic of Armenia with respect to the resignation of the prime minister – both of which do not afford the resigning prime minister the opportunity to retain the powers of the position until a replacement is elected by the citizens of Armenia – an unacceptable course of action you carried out as a precursor to your reelection in 2021.

Mr. Pashinyan, we as active participants in nation-building work, call for your immediate resignation from the positions and powers of the prime minister of the Republic of Armenia – as the sole remaining means to prevent the pan-Armenian calamity our nation finds itself threatened by under your continued leadership.

