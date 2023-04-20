Breaking News: A call for the Pashinyan resignation by Armenian Supreme Patriarch Catholicos of All Armenians Apostolic Holy Church in its statement,

The Armenian Apostolic Holy Church has addressed the issue of Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation in its statement, “The call for the resignation of the prime minister is fatherly advice that has no deadline.” Today, His Holiness Karekin II, the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, noted during a conversation with media representatives in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

“Unfortunately, we see that the situation in our country continues to be worrisome with incorrect and unacceptable statements being made regarding the status of Artsakh. The deepening disunity and irreconcilability among our people are also concerning, and we have a lot of work to do here. We can only find solutions to these problems through the complete consolidation of our national potential,” added the Catholicos of All Armenians during the conversation.

