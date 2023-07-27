Breaking: Artsakh Invokes Remedial Secession, Urges United Nations Member States To Recognize Its Independence To Prevent Genocide

The Artsakh Parliament has appealed to United Nations member states to recognize the independence of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic based on the principle of Remedial Secession,

with all the norms of international law, to save it from the threat of genocide by Azerbaijan, in a statement released today. Artsakh lawmakers said that recognition of Artsakh’s independence by UN member states would be a reliable guarantee of security for its people & would create conditions conducive to the normal life of the Artsakh people in its homeland, as well as ensure stability & long-term peace in the region. The Parliament referenced the UN Charter,

the 1948 UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention & Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, the 1950 European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights & Fundamental Freedoms, and other international treaties as a basis for the international recognition of the NKR’s independence. The Parliament argues the people of Artsakh voted in favor of their independence in the September 21, 1991 referendum & that the NKR Supreme Council declared the country’s independence on January 6, 1992. The statement reads: “It is undeniable that there are all the necessary grounds for recognition. The Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) exercised its right to self-determination without violating the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, without violating the relevant provisions of the USSR Constitution, the definition of the Law of April 3, 1990, On the Withdrawal of Union Republics from the USSR, according to which Autonomous republics & autonomous entities have the right to decide independently the issue of staying in the union or in the union republic leaving its composition, as well as to regulate the issue of their own state legal status, all the norms of international law.”

Source: Zartonk Media

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

