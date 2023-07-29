Azerbaijan abducts a 68-year-old #Artsakh citizen who was being transferred for medical treatment in #Armenia

Ruben Vardanyan

Today, Azerbaijan detained a 68-year-old #Artsakh citizen who was being transferred for medical treatment in #Armenia with the help of the ICRC. The man was taken from the checkpoint to an unknown location. This act of kidnapping, even involving the

@ICRC, is deeply troubling. It serves as yet another proof that Azerbaijan disregards any agreement, even those reached with international assistance. The peace talks appear to be futile and insincere when Azerbaijan acts with impunity. Can you imagine the potential consequences if we agree to accept “humanitarian aid” from Aghdam? It may lead to a chain of kidnappings and killings. The Baku leadership continually demonstrates its harmful intentions toward the #Armenian people. Urgently, Azerbaijan must release the Artsakh citizen, and the international community must take decisive actions to prevent this genocidal policy from persisting. The illegal checkpoint on the Lachin corridor should be demolished immediately.

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

