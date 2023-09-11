Armenia’s Nightmare… vulnerability in the democratic process,

The issue at hand revolves around electing an individual with no prior former educational background, business or military experience, and lacking negotiation skills, akin to describing them as ill-equipped for the role. When a nation, like Armenia, has only one ally Russia, it’s vital not to stir controversy. Currently, Armenia finds itself without any allies, essentially imploring others for assistance. This highlights a vulnerability in the democratic process, where individuals with a background in grassroots activism can ascend to the position of prime minister

