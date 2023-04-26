Armenians worldwide, sign this petition, which refers to the lawsuit to prosecute Nikol Pashinyan

The actions carried out by Nikol Pashinyan contain features of State treason. They are reflected in the following: a/ Going over to the side of the enemy, fundamentally not considering Artsakh to be a part of Armenia, he declares in Stepanakert that Artsakh is Armenia and that’s it, that is, he prepares a basis for aggression against Armenia. He announces that he is starting the negotiations on the status of Artsakh from his point, but does not say what he will do. 20 In the summer, the Chief of General Staff reports on the capabilities of the army and the likely nature of the enemy’s actions and the capabilities of his armed forces. Defensive actions are not taken, but on his direct instructions, unsuitable equipment (especially planes without weapons) and ammunition are bought. Without declaring a state of war, he declares himself the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, thus depriving the General Staff of fulfilling its constitutional duty, because during martial law, the Commander-in-Chief is the Chief of General Staff. After declaring martial law (September 27, 2020), he did not organize a military gathering, and essentially continued the war through volunteers. b/ espionage, that is, handing over state secrets to a foreign state or foreign organization or their representatives, or providing other assistance in carrying out hostile activities. Not having a military education and not having served in the army, he not only did not form a command council, but also sent him to a command post to hinder the work of the generals. to the woman who was using the phone in the bunker, and it is possible that she was also communicating a state secret with it. After the war, he hands over the map of the mined areas to the enemy c/ he did it to the detriment of the sovereignty, territorial integrity or external security of the Republic of Armenia, according to him, having no right to Artsakh, he signs the capitulation and hands over twice as many territories as the territories occupied by the enemy during the war . After the war, he also handed over such areas where the population had participated in the RA elections, and theoretically, it is possible that they would have voted for him as well. The issue of prisoners is neglected. Back during the war, he rejected the Western proposal regarding peacekeepers, and now he does not turn to the UN Security Council in terms of implementing the decision of the Hague Court and opening the Berdzor corridor. Does not use international courts to represent the rights and legitimate interests of Armenia. Dear compatriots, maybe many of you do not know that we have nothing to do with collecting money. Change.org is doing this to spread this petition on more platforms. Thank you to all those who join this signature collection at this fateful moment for the Motherland…