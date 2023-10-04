Armenians do not blame Russia or any other country when electing an Incopitint, revengeful Person

By Wally Sarkeesian

Allow me to clarify my standpoint: I hold no regard for the likes of ruthless dictators such as Putin, Erdogan, Aliyev, or the infamous Pashinyan.

With that said, when you find yourself in a situation where you have an ally but are relatively weaker, it’s essential to handle the alliance wisely and leverage it to your advantage. Take, for instance, the case of Syria, which has been combating the same adversary as Armenia for the past 11 years. Thanks to Russian support, Syria has managed to survive and even now, Erdogan is seeking talks with Assad. However, it’s important to recognize that this situation stemmed from Pashinyan’s ill-conceived agenda, where he favored certain Armenians and sought to dismantle Karabakh. This agenda received backing from some corrupt European and American interests, as it aligned with their goal of diminishing Russian influence in the region. These are the facts, and merely blaming Russia or others won’t serve Armenia well.

Pashinyan appeared to be more cordial, accommodating, and cooperative with the perceived enemy, as evident from the videos and images we’ve seen. He even attended the inauguration of Turkish dictator Erdogan Armenia’s number one enemy and Pashinyan gave a standing ovation and applause. ro the dictator However, in Armenia, he adopted a more confrontational tone, referring to himself as a vengeful Armenian leader. This behavior raises questions about his leadership, with some characterizing him not as a true leader but as a person who gained power through questionable means. It’s worth noting that he was accused of involvement in the tragic events of 2008, where 10 people lost their lives, so it may not be fair to solely blame Russia for the current situation.

Armenia needed a leader who could navigate diplomatically, especially when dealing with larger nations. Small countries can’t afford arrogance or dictatorial behavior. Drawing from my experience in business, I practiced a diplomatic approach when dealing with competitors. I was so cooperative and constructive that my competitors ended up giving me business. This is how you manage a situation when your competitors are much larger than you. Thank you for taking the time to listen.

