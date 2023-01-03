Armenia Update: More Jails, More Police, and a new ministry of interior all to protect one dictator

The law on launching the new ministry took effect on December 30th, 2022. By law, the Prime Minister has 10 days to submit advice to the President on appointing a minister, and also confirm the number of necessary personnel.

“The appointment of the minister is essentially the launch of the ministry’s activities. Within one month of taking office, the Minister of Interior will nominate Deputy Ministers and Heads of Divisions to the Prime Minister’s approval, and within ten days the minister sets up expert groups for personnel management, legal affairs, and organizational-financial matters and defines the timeframes for their activities. The sufficient number of personnel in the ministry will be ensured within around six months,” Minasyan said.

