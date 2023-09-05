Armenia Mayoral Election “Civil Contract” Party marches at 1000 drams per hour.

The Pashinyan Party is desperate The parties use the services of marketing agencies, getting people involved in marches, and distribution of propaganda leaflets for money. This is stated in the statement of the “Eyewitness” observation mission.

“Announcements to participate in political marches are being spread on various social networks. In particular, the Promo host advertising technology organization is recruiting girls on its Instagram chat to participate in the campaign marches of the “Civil Contract” party in exchange for money. Participating girls are instructed to wear white T-shirts and jeans. Representatives of the “Civil Agreement” party participate in the campaign in the same form. Those who wish to participate must also send their photo to the organizer in advance for approval. The participants are invited to the CP headquarters at 40 Sayat-Nova street, from where the propaganda marches start. Participating girls are paid AMD 1000 compensation for 1 hour. Funds are transferred in a non-cash way, by transfer to participants’ bank cards. The Facebook group Promo & More, which has around 3000 participants, is also used as a platform for similar announcements. Another marketing agency, City Promotion, is recruiting participants here to distribute leaflets and wave flags at various campaign events. In the conversation with the representative of the organization, it became clear that they provide a similar service for several parties (the organization avoided mentioning names). In this case, the participants are paid 1000-2000 drams per hour. The witness submitted a report to the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Armenia to find out whether the above-mentioned actions have elements of the criminal organization of materially interested in participating in the marches defined by Article 236 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia. The witness has a number of recordings and other materials proving the above. “For the time being, some of them are published due to the privacy of personal data,” the statement said. Factor.am will contact the “Civil Agreement” party to get a comment on the publication. You can read the full article at this address:

Source: https://factor.am/683764.html © factor.am

