Armenia has turned into a grand prosecutor’s office, an endless criminal case. The content of the “Country Nairi” of this government led to the “country prosecution”.

Within the framework of “Armenian Agenda”, a very interesting discussion took place the other day about judicial permissiveness and solutions. Lusine Sahakyan, Robert Hayrapetyan, Ruben Melikyan, Benik Galstyan, Elinar Vardanyan were lawyers following today’s Armenian processes with a magnifying glass. The general conclusion was:

• Judicial illegality reaches new dimensions

• It is necessary to fight. It will knock on everyone’s door and will in no way be limited to prominent opponents of the government.

The juridical monster has the ability to grow intensively in all countries, at all times. It will not be limited within the framework of “former looting”, it will become (has become) a tool for solving any issue: non-governmental, intra-business, doing personal harm, etc., thus reaching everyone. The unbridled growth of the juridical monster always ends in tragedy, blood and unforgettable enmity.

How to fight, how to stop

Many members of the legal community are in constant struggle. Not only good specialists, but also good citizens. But just as it is a fatal mistake to leave the security of the state only to the army, the fight against the repressive system cannot be left only to the legal community. It can only lead to local success or heroic defeat. In order to stop the monster, and judicial laxity is the truest monster, it is necessary to create serious systems of struggle and resistance from political, civil, media, and many other public spheres.

But here the question arises: 5 years have already passed since 2018, it was enough time to create serious systems. why is it not done?

Personal or systemic?

The first prominent manifestation of judicial bespredel R. It was Kocharyan’s imprisonment. The revolutionary prime minister appoints the culprit in the rally, the square cheers, and the spinning wheel starts working. SIS, prosecutor’s office, government media, cheer teams, money cryers, judges, etc. And of course, a large list of people who understood everything, but did not have the courage to be a citizen at the right moment and kept silent. After that, much later, after the situation changed, many of them came to Kocharyan’s side and became supporters by mutual consent, but at a difficult moment they refused to come out and raise their voice. But now we are talking about something more important.

R. After Kocharyan’s imprisonment, the triumphal campaign of legal crimes began, involving not “former” people at all, but often ordinary citizens who had the courage to oppose the actions of the current government. That campaign continues to this day. The course of the monster was tragic. inflicting deaths along the way, it hardened, taking on the enduring characteristics of a system monster.

Why hasn’t a serious system for fighting this monster been created in five years? I myself have thought about the answer to this question for a long time and I have come to a conclusion.

• Since 2018, when the judicial permissiveness began, everyone thought exclusively about their own protection. Everyone thought only about creating their own personal defense system. And people who had either resources or sufficient literacy and other qualities did not come to the realization that it is necessary to create not only a system of personal protection, but also a united resistance against the juridical monster. The option of personal defense was chosen, and not the option of united resistance. If you have noticed who the repression against is weakening, whose issue is being solved in one way or another, you stop thinking about the general problem. This is the same household Armenian’s thinking that I don’t care about my outside poly clothes, that’s all I have. That’s why that we could not create any serious system in 5 years. And not only against the judicial bespredel, but also, a political system was not created, civil structures were not created. By and large, no unified system was created. How can bespredel gather momentum for five years, and not create a system to effectively confront it, when all the resources are there for it?

To be continued

Vahe Hovhannisyan

Alternative projects group

