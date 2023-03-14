And a man of that seriousness is leading Armenia? Pashinyan got out of line with the question about Serzh Sargsyan

“Our army had enough munitions and military equipment to not end the war like this. Our most powerful weapons were not used, for reasons beyond my understanding. If they were used on time, the situation would be completely different,” Serzh Sargsyan, the third president of the Republic of Armenia, stated the other day.

At the press conference called by Prime Minister Pashinyan, journalists asked him to comment on the above formulation.

“You know what makes me bitter?” I don’t want to get into the previous or current conversation now, but I have to say it. It makes me bitter that a man of that seriousness led Armenia. How can you be so frivolous and be so frivolous? Do you understand what we are talking about? Thousands of volunteers participated in the war, did anyone tell you that they were short of weapons? It is a complete lie that no weapons were bought after 2018. What do they mean by help? Can they mean free weapons? I won’t tell you what a free weapon is. After 2018, Armenia bought more ammunition than in the previous 10 years combined,” said Pashinyan.

Karen Martirosyan

