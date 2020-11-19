A wounded nation with an incompetent Prime minister Must Resign full and thorough investigation must begin

A wounded nation cannot go forward without a full investigation of political administration, the military, and intelligent services..

the Investigation must be carried out by Armenia, Artsakh, and Diaspora

We have a five-year span during which to build modern defense technology. Let us out-engineer the Israeli and American drones. Let’s leapfrog them and come up with daring and creative weapons for the new battlefield. Let us build more accurate long-range missiles. Let us create highly adaptable special forces units that work in coordination with cyber warfare units. As little as possible of our arsenals should be purchased from old Russian inventory. Name a conflict in the past 50 years in which Russian-built weapons were used by the victorious side. It cannot be done. Russia keeps its best and sells off its worst. So let’s build our own.

India is a promising strategic partner. They are acutely aware of the dangers of Pan-Turkism and could be courted for investment, mutual defense, and more. Importantly, they remain unaligned to either Russia or the US, and are independently strong.