A letter to the President of the US Mr. Joseph Biden @POTUS from a citizen of Armenia Ms. Hasmik Melikyan. Save 120,000 Artsakh people

Letter from the citizen of the Republic of Armenia Ms. Hasmik Melikyan to the President of the United States of America J. Biden.

January 15, 2023: The Honorable Joseph R. Biden, Jr. President of the United States 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, NW Washington, DC 20500 “

Dear President Biden: You showed your courage on April 24, 2021, when you open and boldly uttered the words “Armenian Genocide” in “President Biden’s Armenian Memorial Day Statement”! It has proven that you, as President of the United States and as a person, are keeping your campaign promises, as the other President of the United States, R. Reagan did it. It also showed your respect for the Armenians who live in the US and have a huge impact on the life of your country. Dear Mr. President, I am sure that you are well aware of the deadly situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (Artsakh) – a small but invincible and very strong republic inhabited by Armenians who are physically NOT able to live with Azerbaijanis, blood-seeking terrorists who kill unarmed captured Armenian soldiers,

who rape and cut off alive all parts of the body of Armenian female soldiers and who put stones in the eye sockets of captives! All these terrifying actions were even presented by the blood-seeking barbarians on the Internet! Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) are physically unable to live with those who block the ONLY road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with the Republic of Armenia for 35 days! We live in the 21st century, but the Armenians of Artsakh suffer from the medieval executions of Turkish-Azerbaijani barbarians who remained in their development on the level of the Dark Ages! Dear Mr. President, PLEASE once again show your courage and recognize the INDEPENDENCE of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (Artsakh).

This step will be another proof that you are a Great Person and the Leader of a truly democratic country that respects the right of nations to self-determination, the right of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to live in peace and raise their children in peace, but not in the Blockade! Recognition of the independence of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic will have a Domino effect, and many other countries will follow your steps!”

Sincerely yours, Ms. Hasmik Melikyan, MA in Political Science, American University of Armenia; MPA, Georgia State University, Atlanta, US Yerevan, Republic of Armenia January 15, 2023

