A human and professional call To the participants of the Global Media Forum taking place in occupied Artsakh Shushi by Azerbaijan

A human and professional call To the participants of the Global Media Forum taking place in occupied Shushi by Azerbaijan By the community of journalists of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Dear journalists and participants of the Global Media Forum, · Given that you, from over 120 media and 50 countries, have visited Azerbaijan upon the invitation of its dictatorial regime, ·

Given one of the most negative records of Azerbaijan in ensuring freedom of speech in the world, including the numerous journalists currently under imprisonment and oppression, · Taking into account Azerbaijan’s long-term experience of manipulations, falsifications and illegal influence on international media, · Considering the Azerbaijani policy of falsifying the history and culture of the indigenous Armenian people of Nagorno-Karabakh, including Shushi, ·

In light of the anti-Armenian ethnic hatred and discriminatory state policy of Azerbaijan, with numerous examples recorded by international courts and human rights organizations, · Inviting attention to the fact that there has been a more than 7-month-long blockade and 5-week-long total siege of the Nagorno-Karabakh 120,000 people by Azerbaijan without any supplies of food, medicine, fuel and other essentials, · Being highly concerned about the deteriorating acute humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, with high risks of starvation, a doubled mortality rate among newborn and unborn babies, 90% of anemia among pregnant women, stopped public transportation, agricultural, and other economic activities, sharply increased levels of unemployment and poverty, ·

Taking into consideration Azerbaijan’s refusal to implement the legally binding acts of the UN International Court of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights on ensuring unimpeded two-sided movements of persons, vehicles and cargo through the Lachin Corridor, connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia and the rest of the world, · Given the impediments by Azerbaijan to any international fact-finding missions, international journalists and humanitarian organizations to access Nagorno-Karabakh and record and report the real situation here, We, the journalists of the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, call on you to take the following steps:

1. To stop reporting only one-sided information and narratives on Nagorno-Karabakh, the blockade and the general conflict,

2. To stop supporting dictatorial flagrant violations against freedom of speech and the Nagorno-Karabakh people,

3. To come to our communities, a few kilometers away from you, to cover the real life of our people and the real face of those who invited and feed you in Shushi,

4. To stay committed to your mission as journalists to present the truth and protect human rights and dignity,

5. To refrain from becoming a tool in dictatorial hands and promoting the policy of ethnic cleansing; otherwise, you are bearing a heavy responsibility for this ongoing crime against humanity. Reporting on a false heaven just next to a hell is neither human, nor professional, nor legal. We believe that you can make a change in the world and save the human lives of our people. We expect your human and professional support for the truth, human rights, freedoms and dignity.

