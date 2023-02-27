35 years ago today Armenians of Soviet Azerbaijan became subject to organized violence, Sumgait pogroms,

35 years ago today Armenians of Soviet Azerbaijan became subject to organized violence, culminating with #Sumgait massacres where to some estimates several hundred people were killed, and thousands fled leaving all their belongings behind. The Soviet army intervened only 3 days later.

The Soviet plan has always been to appear as the savior & protector of the Armenians. But by delaying their help, they are assisting Azerbaijan to implement plans. Russia is using the same tactic today as they did in the 2020 attack on Artsakh by

. They only helped after 44 days.

On February 26, 1992, on the instructions of Heydar Aliyev, the 366th motorized rifle regiment of #Russia entered #Khojaly and the Khojaly genocide was committed. Later, Heydar #Aliyev sold 6 districts in #Karabakh to the Russians and became the President of #Azerbaijan in 1993

