Vazgen Manukyan’s statement, Homeland Salvation Movement

We call on the leadership of the Armed Forces of Armenia and Artsakh, in cooperation with the Russian peacekeeping troops, to take the necessary decisions. Vazgen Manukyan, the joint candidate for the post of Prime Minister of the “Homeland Salvation Movement”, made a statement about this. “We highly appreciate the implementation of the mission of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh, but in any country the peacekeeping troops alone can not ensure the full protection and security of the borders and the population without the local armed forces.

This is evidenced by the developments that took place in Artsakh yesterday, which are very worrying. In Armenia և In Artsakh today the state systems are paralyzed և by their inactivity and obstructing the responsibilities of the army, they do not allow the armed forces to perform their direct functions – to protect the borders of Armenia, Artsakh and the civilian population. The dubious indifference of the political power of Armenia today, and in some cases, the deliberate behavior,

do not allow the RA Armed Forces to fulfill their duty to the Homeland. We call on the leadership of the Armed Forces of Armenia and Artsakh, in cooperation with the Russian peacekeeping troops, to take the necessary decisions to ensure the security of our country and people, as well as to prevent violations of the trilateral ceasefire statement by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. We expect him, from the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, to make active efforts and fulfill their mission. Dear compatriots, The removal of these authorities is the number one issue on the political and state agenda. The removal of Nikol Pashinyan is the main guarantee of our security, the only opportunity to restore our dignity. “Join the Homeland Salvation Movement,”