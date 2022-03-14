Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is, according to the Italian press, the owner of a holiday villa in Forte dei Marmi, a popular seaside resort for Muscovites.

“What I’m afraid of is getting a bomb if the war spreads and the Russians were to target Zelensky’s villa. I would like to reach my 80s…” Roberto Angelini, 79, resident of Forte Dei Marmi, a Tuscan seaside resort, would do without his bulky neighbor.

According to our colleagues from Corriere della Serra, the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, would be the owner of the luxurious four million euro villa which adjoins Roberto’s house, on Via Matteo-Civitali.

Six bedrooms, fifteen rooms,

a beautiful languid swimming pool in the middle of a comfortable garden bordered by olive trees: a paradise on earth. The residence of the Ukrainian head of state is built in the heart of the wealthy district of Vittoria Apuana. The villa is now unoccupied, sometimes rented, it seems,…

