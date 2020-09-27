The whole Armenian people is by the side of the army. The RA Prime Minister met with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense և Armed Forces

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Ministry of Defense, met with the leadership of the Armed Forces, headed by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Onik Gasparyan, and Deputy Minister of Defense Gabriel Balayan.

As Armenpress was reported by the Public Relations Department of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, the senior officer staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia presented to the Prime Minister the operative situation created by the hostilities unleashed by the enemy on the Karabakh-Azerbaijani border. actions:

Prime Minister Pashinyan noted that the problem of the RA Armed Forces is one – victory – the whole Armenian people, as always, stand by the army.

Early in the morning of September 27, Azerbaijan started active shelling along the line of contact. Peaceful settlements, including the capital Stepanakert, are also being shelled. The population was called to take refuge. Stepanakert stated that the answer will be proportionate, “the entire responsibility for the situation lies with the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan, personally Ilham Ali.” The Defense Army stops the enemy’s actions with strong blows. According to the verified guys, the enemy has about 200 casualties, about 30 dozen armored vehicles, about two dozen ATS and other equipment. There are casualties among the civilian population of Artsakh, one woman and one child were killed in the Martuni region.

According to preliminary data, the Armenian side has 16 victims and more than 100 wounded.

A state of war has been declared in Armenia և in Artsakh ահ mobilization.