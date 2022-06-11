Pashinyan broke a record of Corruption, Nepotism, and cronyism, Brother is the director of 4 companies․ Brother-in-law is Ambassador to Canada

In one year, director of 4 companies ․ The remarkable growth of Nikol Pashinyan’s brother’s career

In the last year, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s brother, Armen Pashinyan, has been appointed director of 4 companies at once.

Armen Pashinyan moved to Armenia in 2018. after the revolution. Before that, he lived in the Russian Federation.

We learn from the State Register of Legal Entities that on April 9 last year, Armen Pashinyan became the director of two companies: “Go Trade” and “Mina-Maya”.

“Go Trade” LLC was established weeks after the 2018 revolution, on June 14. According to the State Revenue Committee, the company is engaged in leasing agricultural machinery, equipment and equipment.

Almost nothing could be found about this company from open sources, but according to the State Revenue Committee, the company worked at a loss in 2019. The founder of the company is the leader of the “Free Democrats” party, former NA deputy Khachatur Kokobelyan, the director was the latter’s assistant in the National Assembly Hripsime Bocholyan, who in 2017 also participated in the NA elections with the list of the same party.

Next year, in 2019, instead of Khachatur Kokobelyan, the latter’s brother’s wife, Mary Hakobyan, became a 100% shareholder. Tigran Gorgyan has been appointed director.

2021 On April 9, Armen Pashinyan was appointed director of the company.

According to the mandatory payments made to the Servicemen Insurance Fund, the company in 2018-2020 ․ It had 1-2 employees, and already from 2021, the amount of payments to be made to the fund has changed, it is impossible to clearly understand how many employees the company has. However, from the mandatory payments made, we can claim that the company has a maximum of 4-5 registered employees.