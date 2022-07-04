Is Mariam Pashinyan wearing a cross worth 110 thousand dollars? Can you spell the word corruption in Armenian?

“The members of Nikol Pashinyan’s family continue to have close relations with the oligarchs, whom they considered to be “robbers of the people” and using that pretext they succeeded in bringing about a change of power.

Politik.am After 2018, it turned out that having warm relations with the “hateful oligarchs” was a long-standing dream of the Pashinyans. After the change of power, the Pashinyans have the warmest relations with the family of the most famous RPA oligarch Samvel Aleksanyan (Lfik Samo). The other day was the wedding ceremony of Aleksanyan’s daughter, in which Pashinyan’s daughters also participated. During the ceremony, Mariam Pashinyan wears jewelry, the original value of which is more than 110 thousand dollars. The original shoes of Pashinyan’s daughter are also expensive and cost more than 1300 dollars.

About these shoes, the Armday news agency published months ago, after which there was no denial or confirmation by Mariam Pashinyan. Of course, the authorities can claim that the watch and shoes are not original, but we have recorded several times how the authorities deny the originality of this or that official’s super expensive watch or clothes, but after a short time the opposite is proven. But we think that in case of denial, Mariam Pashinyan would do well to publicize the names of the stores where she bought counterfeit copies of global brands, so that the law enforcement officers can hold them accountable, as well as the purchase receipts. Otherwise, there are not many people who believe the empty words of this government.”