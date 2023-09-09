Blogger Alexander Lapshin exposes European rabbis shameful disgrace to the Jewish people.

THE RABBIS WHO SIGNED THE LETTER DISHAMINED THE JEWISH PEOPLE

Many Armenian friends ask why I do not comment on anti-Armenian statements by a number of European rabbis demanding to stop calling the genocide of the Armenian population of Artsakh genocide and other shameful statements in support of Aliyev’s regime in Azerbaijan. To be honest, these days I am so overloaded with the work actually connected to Armenia and Artsakh that I just read about the rabbis’ statement today. That is, I didn’t read any news for four days, in principle, there was neither time nor energy.

So, the statement of these rabbis is without a doubt a shame and disgrace of the Jewish people. No one would let these bearded gentlemen misunderstood in Jewish costumes decide for me and millions of other honest Jews what is and what isn’t genocide. Don’t teach them to me who lost large family to the Holocaust which is genocide. And it certainly is not for a Baku rabbi to tell me personally about Azerbaijani tolerance, considering that when I was illegally in Azerbaijan prison for visiting Artsakh (illegality of arrest, anti-Semitism, torture, and attempted murder were proven by the decisions of the ECHR of 20.05.2021 and the UN of 07.09.2022), he refused to visit me in prison. According to my now deceased lawyer Eduard Chernin, the rabbi said that he is afraid that the authorities will dissolve his visit to prison and the radical Azerbaijanis will attack Baku Jews and destroy Jewish graves. Today they speak about the incredible tolerance of the Baku regime and love for Jews.

In fact, everything is just money here. Two rabbis from Russia that I know personally wrote to me. They were contacted by curators and offered material support in exchange for signing this disgraceful statement and participation in the upcoming rabbi conference in Baku. It is clear that any synagogue needs money to maintain the repairs, organize community events, and help the elderly and the needy. But to be sold to the criminal regime in exchange for repairing a synagogue? In my opinion, this means no self-respect. Why not ask for money to repair a synagogue from North Korea or Iran and sign in return some declaration about the greatness of the Ayatoll regime or glorify Kim Jong-ir.

At the same time, it should not be forgotten that there are about 8000 (eight thousand) rabbis in the world, and only 50 agreed to sign this disgraceful letter against Armenians. I suppose that the order 100-150 will agree to go to Baku to be ashamed in front of the whole world, glorifying the dictator. But these scoundrels are even less than 1% of all rabbis in the world. The absolute majority declined from this action.

The same Armenians who rushed to write nasty things against Jews just because 50 rabbis signed this letter (out of 8000 rabbis in total) ask themselves the question – can I swear at the whole Armenian people if 3-5 ill-mannered Armenians write to me nasty things “spy” and “you have no right to criticize us, Were we the first to accept Christianity”? During a month such freaks accumulate 30-50, just like these rabbis. So switch on your mind sometimes, dear friends.

