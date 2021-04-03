Armenians saying last goodbye to Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan, commander of liberate Shushi town in the first Artsakh war.

The Armenian people on Saturday are bidding their last farewell to Major General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan—a.k.a. Commandos—, the Hero of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Knight of the Golden Eagle Order, and commander of the victorious operation to liberate Shushi town in the first Artsakh war.

A requiem service is taking place in a Yerevan church.

According to his wish, Ter-Tadevosyan will be laid to rest on the same day at a family cemetery in Yerevan.

By the decision of Armenia’s Prime Minister, a commission has been set up to organize the wake and funeral of Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan.

Ter-Tadevosyan passed away Wednesday, at the age of 81.