Wally Sarkeesian, Deeply saddened by the disaster at the “Surmalu” shopping center explosion

Deeply saddened by the disaster that has occurred to the Armenian people, the tragedy that happened in Yerevan’s Surmalu market.

My deepest condolences to the families & relatives of the victims for the tragic loss. Wishing swift recovery to the injured. Strength, courage, and patience to all of us.

Accordingly, there are 56 injured, and 18 others are considered missing as a result of this deadly blast.

And as a result of the calls received by the 911 hotline, the following persons are considered missing in the area of the Surmalu market:

, 18 others considered missing

Aram Hayrapetyan, born in 1981

Marat Shahbazyan

Sirarpi Khachatryan

Mariam Khachatryan

Harut Garakyan

Gagik Karapetyan

Artavazd Hayrapetyan

Erna Grigoryan, born in 1980

Hrachya Sargsyan, born in 1976

Vachagan Yeghoyan, born in 2000

Vanik Amirkhanyan

Ksenia Badalyan, born in 1981

Aram Harutyunyan

Davit Mkhitaryan

Vanik Karapetyan

Narine Karapetyan

Valod Karapetyan

Mehri Tahreri (Iranian citizen)