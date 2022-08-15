Wally Sarkeesian, Deeply saddened by the disaster at the “Surmalu” shopping center explosion

Deeply saddened by the disaster that has occurred to the Armenian people, the tragedy that happened in Yerevan’s Surmalu market.
My deepest condolences to the families & relatives of the victims for the tragic loss. Wishing swift recovery to the injured. Strength, courage, and patience to all of us.
Accordingly, there are 56 injured, and 18 others are considered missing as a result of this deadly blast.
And as a result of the calls received by the 911 hotline, the following persons are considered missing in the area of the Surmalu market:
Aram Hayrapetyan, born in 1981
Marat Shahbazyan
Sirarpi Khachatryan
Mariam Khachatryan
Harut Garakyan
Gagik Karapetyan
Artavazd Hayrapetyan
Erna Grigoryan, born in 1980
Hrachya Sargsyan, born in 1976
Vachagan Yeghoyan, born in 2000
Vanik Amirkhanyan
Ksenia Badalyan, born in 1981
Aram Harutyunyan
Davit Mkhitaryan
Vanik Karapetyan
Narine Karapetyan
Valod Karapetyan
Mehri Tahreri (Iranian citizen)
