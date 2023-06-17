Vazgen Sargsyan “inserted his trunk into Nikol’s tongue” and severely beats Pashinyan, for defaming, and the slanderer of the Army.

Hasmik Babajanyan,

Again Serzh Sargsyan intervenes and removes Pashinyan from under Vazgen Sargsyan’s feet.

Nikol Pashinyan wrote many defamatory articles about Vazgen Sargsyan and the Army when he was the editor of “Haykakan Zhamanak”. It is not news to anyone. I will only make a small quote from his articles, let him refresh his memory:

“… Vazgen Sargsyan will be blamed for the murder of children, 18-year-old children, their mutilated fate, their wounded dignity. And there is still a question, will our super minister manage to become a member of the National Assembly, will they manage to discuss the question of his guilt, will Vazgen Sargsyan manage to say “I committed a crime” to his department?

This is one of editor Nicole’s mildest articles from which I am quoting. I quoted this piece so that we can understand who is speaking and how he “speaks with excitement” about the 18-year-old victims who defended their own land with their blood and won. In other words, even after the first Artsakh war, he worked hard to defame the victorious Army and its commanders. In one of his interviews, Serzh Sargsyan, despite his closed character, said that for the first time, Nikol appeared in his sight in the distant 1993 and that was the first time he met her.

The president did not give more information but hinted that the reason was one of Pashinyan’s defamatory articles about the Army.

After the interview, social networks showed great interest, and heated discussions began. According to the discussions, Vazgen Sargsyan, RA State Minister for Coordination of Power Structures at that time, seeing Nikol’s slanderous articles about the Army, ordered the author to be brought to him. Hours later, the bodyguards bring Pashinyan in the trunk of their car to Vazgen Sargsyan, who was in Serzh Sargsyan’s office at the time. Sargsyan asks Pashinyan where the information published to him came from, to which Pashinyan replies that he heard it while standing in line at the store. After hearing this answer, Vazgen Sargsyan, according to the discussion participants, severely beats Pashinyan, Serzh Sargsyan intervenes and removes Pashinyan from under Vazgen Sargsyan’s feet. I will not present the more embarrassing things that were discussed.

I now understand why the desecration of Vazgen Sargsyan’s monuments was allowed in Artsakh. They could, couldn’t they, move it at the state level, as they moved many of their necessary and useful things. People even opened the graves and moved the remains of their loved ones. If it seems to Aram Sargsyan that after such a policy, it will not be Vazgen’s turn in Armenia, he is terribly mistaken. Let him think why Nikol is still silent about Vazgen, does not defame him like other commanders. Everything has its time. The instruction is like that, let him wait.

But that’s not what I want to say. At that time, we had Vazge, that the Army “put the tongue in the mouth” of the defamer, the slanderer. Now there is no Vazgen and Nikol, using the state levers, completely blackens the Army. He talks about 11,000 defectors, an agency network, the guilt of the Army, and weak armaments. The blame for the defeat in a shameful way of war is placed on the Army, which brought the enemy to its knees at the time. Every day, he informs the enemy that the Army had no weapons, no weapons, and similar shameful things. I am surprised by the infinite patience of our presidents and commanders who built the Army, after all, they suffered the pain of creating the Army, and I cherish the hope that at the right time, they will silence the mouth of those who discredit the Army, already from official positions. The army is the security of RA and any negative talk about the military,

