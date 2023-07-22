This seems to be the typical fear-mongering that led @NikolPashinyan to power, Armenian PM: War is likely

Armenian PM: War is likely unless a peace treaty is signed,

“This seems to be the typical fear-mongering that led @NikolPashinyan to power, and it’s also the reason why Armenia finds itself in such turmoil. To move forward, it is essential to remove this individual and subject him to trial. Only then can Armenia have a chance to reclaim stability and progress.”

Until a peace treaty is signed and ratified by the parliaments of both countries, war is very likely, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Agence France-Presse.

“Azerbaijan’s obvious aggressive rhetoric, hate speech is added to this, the current geopolitical situation is added to this, where essentially the world order that some time ago was presumed to somehow exist, we now see it doesn’t exist by and large. This is also contributed by the breaching of the military balance between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and so on and so forth,” he noted.

“And of course new escalations, new wars are always likely, which does not mean that it is going to happen, but it also does not mean that it is not going to happen. By the way, every day, literally, violations of the ceasefire regime occur on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. During my term as Prime Minister, in more than five years, there might have been a maximum of three days during which the ceasefire wasn’t violated,” Pashinyan added.

