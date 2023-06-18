The Crook and the Corrupt of Armenia, Stella Sarukhanyan “From today I represent Anna Hakobyan, Pashinyan wife.

By Wally Sarkeesian,

they were my friends they invited me there house and an event empowering women’s NGO “Green Path” operating in the Tavush region. I interview them and made a video about the project Stella Sarukhanyan and their mother suddenly I was not hearing from them so I contacted the mother I said I had a long time not hearing from you guys she said you know we just do not want to get in Politics. In Armenia, you just do not trust anyone they just flip on you in no time. here is my picture with her and her Stella and brother Russian wife, Imagine How much cash Anna Hakobyan pumped into their pocket,

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s wife has a new assistant, Stella Sarukhanyan. Sarukhanyan informed us about it on his Facebook page. “From today, I represent the RA Prime Minister’s wife, Anna Hakobyan. My activity was, is, and will be serving my motherland. I was, or will be one of you. I am joining the service on a voluntary basis, I will not be paid and I will not be considered a government employee. I value the public-government relationship, and it would be an honor for me to act as a bridge, help find solutions to your concerns, forward your letters to Mrs. Anna, and keep feedback. Dear Ms. Anna, thank you for your trust. It is a great honor for me. I will not disappoint you,” wrote Sarukhanyan. We learn from his Facebook page that Sarukhanyan is the marketing consultant of the “Green Path” NGO operating in the Tavush region.

