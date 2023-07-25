Serj Tankian’s Hypocrisy… Who is he appealing to for help? Artsakh is in dire need of assistance

Who is he appealing to for help? Why doesn’t he approach his favored individual Nikol Pashinyan? Armenians worldwide are in dire need of assistance for Artsakh, but there seems to be a lack of attention toward removing the individual responsible for ceding Artsakh to Azerbaijan. As long as Armenia’s own prime minister continues to undermine the right to self-determination and subjugates them to Azerbaijani control, any external aid won’t be sufficient to truly rescue Artsakh. he can easily go to Armenia to demand Pashinyan’s resignation…

