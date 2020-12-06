Professor Armen Charchyan: The current authorities have completely overthrow the government of the country. Due to their dishonesty,

The current authorities have completely overthrow the government of the country. Due to their dishonesty, today they associate the name “landlord” and “traitor” with their name ․ Professor Armen Charchyan

Yerjan M. Heratsi State Medical University, Head of the Department of Traumatology and Orthopedics, Executive Director of “Izmirlian” MC, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Armen Charchyan, referring to the existing realities, made an extensive article. In the article, he notes that he has always been guided by the principle of abstaining from politics. “My profession and qualification have allowed me to be much higher and higher than any policy, political unit-process. “However, being completely out of politics, I have always had my preferences, I have always been able to analyze the historical moment, to give at least some predictions for the near future (which were mostly correct later), but I have never voiced them,” he said. The doctor mentions that the catastrophe in the country forces him to turn to people ․ “Today, seeing the impending catastrophe and the hopeless situation, I have to turn to you. The current authorities have completely overthrow the government in a multi-vector manner. I do not want to conclude that it was intentional (sorry), but it is, unfortunately, already a fact. In my opinion, the strategic reason for the failure was the low professionalism and incompetence of the governing system (including the leadership). If we add to this the fighting nature of the novice thugs (intolerance of dissent, hostility to dissidents, permissiveness, impunity due to political affiliation), the picture is complete. From 2018 until today, fighting ignorance has prevailed in the governing system of our country. In the spring and summer of 2018, the vast majority of our society welcomed the change of the ruling system to the new authorities. I welcomed only the change (because many vicious phenomena were really suffocating, the need to take drastic steps had long since matured), but not the new authorities. (I have always been a “Kyartu Ernts” and “Kyartu S.” In their face I saw a program – not professionalism. But it was my people’s choice, I accepted it, even if I did not agree with it internally. We are nationally to blame for the current situation. Each of us according to what we do or do not do. I confess my sin and repent. I admit that back in 2018, I had to talk, shout, shout, even threatening to be whipped. I admit that I had to act against the whirlwind of the crowd. And today I repent of what I did not do. Sin Lord. In 2018, the current authorities had a unique opportunity to write their names in golden letters in Armenian history textbooks. Their names have already been written, because, whether you like it or not, in 2018. After the April-May events, Armenian historians had to record the events and mention their authors. It was up to the new government to either gild the letters or cover them with dirt and mud. The government should have realized and accepted its capabilities and capabilities. One person could not be the best diplomat, the best economist, the best political scientist, the best doctor, the best agriculturist at the same time. best… earnings. The bread had to be given to the baker to bake. It was necessary to form a government of temporary professionals for 2-3 years, to change the Constitution, the Electoral Code, the Judicial system, to create a fair economic field, to organize and hold honest, transparent elections, handing over power to the truly elected, truly worthy people. In that case, it could be said that those present cleared the country of former Avgyan stables. Unfortunately, the authorities did not do it, got lost, “danced at a crazy party.” The government chose the second option – the worst. Due to their incompetence and incompetence, today they are associated with the name of the authorities as “landlords” and “traitors”. The tragedy of the moment lies in the fact that in a matter of two and a half years, a power-hungry, powerless, incompetent, incompetent, unqualified, professional government that has been able to erode the 100-year-old concept of “Armenian” identity, , a considerable part of the values ​​of consciousness is still clinging to its chair. I չի my generation did not like to lose, we have always loved victory since childhood (to some extent we are the descendants of LeBlanc). But today I, a participant in the Artsakh War, awarded the Medal for the Liberation of Shushi, a high-quality vocational school with hundreds of students and teachers, about 25,000 surgeries, 200,000 conservative treatments, and a doctor who advised me, feel defeated, mentally distressed. and Stubborn. And it’s these scammers, political

Source: tert.am