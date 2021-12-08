Pashinyan Criminal regime police apprehending POW’s families, who are blocking Marshal Baghramyan Avenue

The police have apprehended opposition activist Vahagn Chakhalyan, a member of the Kamq (Will) initiative, from Marshal Baghramyan Avenue—in front of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia building, where a demonstration of the relatives of the missing and captured servicemen is taking place.

These protesters have closed off the aforementioned avenue.

At one point, a shoving match occurred between police and protesters, and police began apprehending some demonstrators.

These missing and captured soldiers’ families, who are protesting at the entrance of the NA since the morning and have blocked Derenik Demirchyan Street—at the side entrance to the Armenian parliament building—have now closed off Marshal Baghramyan Avenue—in front of the main NA entrance.

They are protesting the fact that NA speaker Alen Simonyan had called the captive Armenian servicemen “deserters.”