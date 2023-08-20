Both Pashinyan and Saddam Hussein shared upbringing in fractured families, with either stepmothers or stepfathers.

Both faced expulsion from school due to their violent tendencies, leading to their status as school dropouts.

Rather than engaging in productive pursuits, both spent their time engaging in street protests.

Both launched ferocious attacks on their respective governments; Saddam Hussein even went as far as assassinating Iraq’s President Abdul Karim Kassam.

In 2008, Pashinyan orchestrated a massive violent attack against the government, resulting in 10 casualties. He evaded capture for six months before eventually being sentenced to seven years in prison.

Both Nikol Pashinyan and Saddam Hussein ascended to power by seizing control of media outlets. Saddam Hussein’s case involved taking over TV stations and requesting the Iraqi president’s peaceful departure. Similarly, Pashinyan assumed power by commandeering the media, compelling Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation. He then imposed restrictions on opposition candidates, consolidating his authority.

Saddam Hussein initiated a war against neighboring Iran, leading to the death and injury of thousands. Similarly, Pashinyan’s actions culminated in a conflict with Azerbaijan, resulting in significant Armenian territorial losses and human suffering.

The aftermath of the 44-day war witnessed Pashinyan surrendering numerous villages and towns, formally recognizing Armenian territory as part of Azerbaijan—an act deemed a major transgression against the Armenian nation.

Saddam Hussein’s regime left Iraq in a state of turmoil that persists to this day, even after his removal from power. The enduring impact of dictators is evident—dictators are inherently predisposed to their authoritarian roles, transcending nationality and religion.

This comparison underscores the disconcerting parallels between Nikol Pashinyan and Saddam Hussein. Both individuals rose to power through similar tactics, leaving their nations grappling with consequences that endure to the present day.

