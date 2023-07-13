Turkey’s President Erdogan has been actively working towards revitalizing the Ottoman Empire and engaging in conflicts with neighboring countries like Syria, Egypt, and Iraq. To achieve his ambitions, Erdogan has resorted to recruiting mercenaries in the region.

Some notable individuals recruited include Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Mohammed Morsi, and Syrian fighters claiming to fight for freedom. Another individual believed to have been recruited due to his violent tendencies is Nikol Pashinyan, who initially gained attention as a street protester. In 2008, Pashinyan orchestrated a significant attack on the Armenian government, resulting in casualties and destruction. Despite initially receiving a seven-year sentence, it was reduced to two years by the former president.

It is believed that Turkey recruited Pashinyan in 2018, taking advantage of his skills as a street activist. This move aimed to instigate a revolution known as the velvet revolution, which is now referred to by most Armenians as the Turkish Revolution. Pashinyan successfully rallied people against the government, eventually gaining power. Two years later, he collaborated with Azerbaijan’s Aliyev to provoke a conflict that would compel Armenia to surrender, thereby granting Turkey the desired victory. Pashinyan consistently warned about the threat of Turkish drones, instilling fear in the Armenian population. Instead of deploying regular armed forces, he recruited inexperienced volunteers aged 18 to 20. This decision led to significant losses, with 5,000 soldiers killed, over 10,000 handicapped, and the loss of two-thirds of the territory.

Despite multiple attempts by Russia to stop the war, Pashinyan refused to halt the conflict and even allowed Azerbaijan to capture the city of Shushi. Many believe this was a planned outcome. Pashinyan then secretly capitulated without consulting the president, parliament, or his foreign affairs minister. However, the Armenian people’s uprising after the war proved insufficient, leading military generals to suspect a conspiracy and demand Pashinyan’s resignation.

Surprisingly, President Erdogan of Turkey orchestrated a campaign of international condemnation against the Armenian military, all while promoting false peace initiatives and infrastructure development. Additionally, they conspired to impede the movement of 120,000 Armenians in Artsakh. Erdogan skillfully exploited the efforts of Pashinyan, the Armenian Prime Minister, to gain popularity and secure victory in the election. As a symbolic gesture, Erdogan invited Pashinyan to his inauguration, where Pashinyan bolstered Erdogan’s image by giving him a standing ovation. This incident further enhanced Erdogan’s standing and allowed him to forge stronger relations with European nations, NATO, and the United States. Ultimately, the intended consequence of Nikol Pashinyan’s collaboration with the enemy bolstered Turkey’s position and detrimentally impacted Armenia’s downfall.

