Uniting Armenians behind the Man who divided Armenians and destroyed Artsakh

I witnessed Garo Palin’s speech at the university. If we had superimposed a picture of Pashinyan over his image, one might have mistaken it for Pashinyan himself addressing the audience. He emphasized the urgency of uniting for peace without delay,

stressing that tomorrow may be too late. He lauded the effective functioning of Armenia’s judiciary, the freedom of its media, the vibrant democracy, and the booming economy all while portraying Pashinyan in a way that made it seem as if the previous regime had never existed in Armenia. off course lots of Pashinyan supporters.

