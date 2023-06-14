Erdogan The problem with the “Zangezur Corridor” is not with Armenia Pashinyan, but with Iran. he thank Turkish Agent Pashinyan for overcoming a number of obstacles.

Speaking about RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Erdogan thanked him for accepting the invitation of the Turkish side and participating in the presidential inauguration ceremony in Ankara. He called Pashinyan’s visit to Ankara “an important step”.

“By responding positively to the invitation of the Turkish side, Pashinyan overcame a number of obstacles and opposition sentiments in his country. I had a chance to have a short interaction with him during the ceremony. I expressed my thanks for the visit to Turkey,” Erdogan said.

The problem with “Zangezur Corridor” is not with Armenia, but with Iran, and that upsets Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made such a statement during a meeting with journalists after his visit to Azerbaijan.

“As for the Zangezur Corridor, it is not a problem with Armenia. “Zangezur Corridor” is a problem with Iran. In other words, a problem of two Muslim countries. The fact that Iran has such a position on this issue upsets both Azerbaijan and us,” Erdogan said.

According to the Turkish president, “This should upset the Iranian side as well.”

“Unfortunately, the fees charged for one wagon are very high here. I hope that we will solve this problem soon. If they would approach it positively, today the Turkey-Azerbaijan-Iran triad would be integrated both from the point of view of automobile and railway transport and probably the “Beijing-London” line would also be open,” the President of Turkey stated.

Erdogan noted that the development of the peace process between Baku and Yerevan makes a great contribution to the process of normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia. “The doors for peace in the region, where there has been a lot of suffering, are open. That is why the parties should not miss this opportunity and act accordingly,” he emphasized.

The President of Turkey also considered Nikol Pashinyan’s statements regarding the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan to be important. “However, as I mentioned earlier, there are negative sentiments against Pashinyan in Armenia. And that is a very important moment. Until now, Pashinyan has not taken a step back,” said the President of Turkey.

Let’s remind that in the late evening of June 12, Recep Tayyip Erdogan made his first foreign visit to Azerbaijan after being re-elected as the President of Turkey on May 28. The delegation led by Erdogan was large. He was accompanied by his wife Emine Erdogan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, Minister of Defense Yasar Guler, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Head of the National Intelligence Organization Ibrahim Kalin, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu, the press of the ruling Justice and Development Party. Secretary Omer Çelik, Head of the Communications Department of the Office of the President of Turkey Fahrettin Altun and Head of the Defense Industry Department Haluk Görgun.

In Baku, Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey is ready to open its main consulate in Shushi at any time, when Azerbaijan tells about it. “We are ready to open a general consulate in Shushi when they want it in Baku. That will be our message to the whole world, particularly to Armenia,” Erdogan said.

In his turn, Aliyev referred to the opening of the so-called “Zangezur Corridor”, through which Baku wants to connect its western regions to Nakhichevan through the territory of Armenia. “The sooner the corridor is opened, the better. We will strengthen the work in this direction,” he announced.

