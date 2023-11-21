Erdogan says I put my man in Charge in Armenia: Therefore Yerevan Must seek its security in cooperation with its neighbors

Some Western powers still do not realize that with the Karabakh war, a new era has begun in our region, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The Armenian people and their leaders should seek security not thousands of kilometers away, but in peace and cooperation with their neighbors. Those who received payment by inciting Armenia have actually caused the greatest harm to Armenians,” added the head of Turkey in his address to the people after the government’s Cabinet session.

