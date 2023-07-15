Breaking News: Statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh

1429-15-07-2023

In October 2022 and May 2023, at the summits under the auspices of the European Union, Armenia recognized Nagorno-Karabakh as part of the territory of Azerbaijan.

We respect the sovereign decision of the Armenian leadership, however, this radically changed the fundamental conditions under which the Statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020 was signed, as well as the position of the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in the region.

We believe that under these conditions, responsibility for the fate of the Armenian population of Karabakh should not be shifted to third countries. It is necessary to immediately start preparing a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan, based on the previously reached agreements.

We proceed from the fact that an integral part of this agreement should be reliable and clear guarantees of the rights and security of the Armenians of Karabakh, as well as the strict implementation of the entire set of trilateral agreements between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, including the unblocking of transport communications and the launch of the process of delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

In view of the foregoing, the Russian side confirms its intention to actively contribute to the efforts of the international community to restore the normal life of Nagorno-Karabakh. We are ready to organize a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers in Moscow in the near future to discuss ways to implement the agreements at the highest level, including the issue of agreeing on a peace treaty, followed by going to the Russian-Azerbaijani-Armenian summit in Moscow to sign the said document.

It is a matter of concern that today the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh is developing according to a negative scenario. The humanitarian crisis in the area is deepening. The local population is experiencing an acute shortage of food, medicine, basic necessities, and is practically deprived of electricity and gas supply. This may entail the most dramatic consequences for the Karabakh Armenians – ordinary residents of the region.

We strongly urge the Azerbaijani leadership to take urgent measures to immediately unblock the Lachin corridor, resume the unhindered movement of citizens, vehicles and goods in both directions along it, as well as supply energy to the region.

Source: https://mid.ru/ru/foreign_policy/news/1897041/?fbclid=IwAR3us7xtw44RVEFHEhuN6OwTpmu4UZWO5HLZFQgF02hVmD5ixMldbe5caj0

